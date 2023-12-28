Paris Police Report For Thursday, December 28

On Tuesday, December 19, at 6:17 pm, Officers were notified of a 17-year-old female runaway. They had dropped the subject off for work in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue, but she failed to show up for work. Witnesses last saw the missing individual leaving with two known white males of her own accord. The investigation is ongoing. On Monday, December 25, at approximately 2:00 pm, a Paris Officer received notification that the 17-year-old had returned home. The officer went to the residence and spoke with the father, who confirmed his 17-year-old daughter was home and safe. He had located her at a residence in Paris. Police removed her from NCIC/TCIC as a runaway/missing.

Wednesday morning at 6:21, dispatch notified officers of a second burglar alarm activating in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. The first was at 3:30 am with motion inside. Police observed the front door to be unsecured, cleared the building, and found no one inside. At 6:21 am, the alarm activated again. The owner arrived and discovered the back door open and an $800 cash register containing approximately $100 in cash missing. Officers lifted latent prints, and the burglary is under investigation.

Wednesday afternoon at 12:08, the 2005 black Ford Escape reported as stolen on Christmas Day from a residence in the 3000 block of Abbott Lane was recovered in the 100 block of East Oak on a business parking lot. They notified the owner who took possession of the vehicle.

Several Paris Officers responded to a Structure Fire Wednesday at 12:10 pm in the 3200 block NE Loop 286 and assisted the Paris Fire Department evacuate the building.

Guillermo Santos Rodriguez

At 11:43 pm Wednesday, officers initiated a traffic stop for expired registration in the 2500 block of East Cherry Street. They discovered the passenger, Guillermo Santos Rodriguez, 42, had two Lamar County Felony Warrants, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than a gram, and MTAG Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B between one and four grams, F-3. Before entering the jail, Rodriguez twice denied having any contraband, but they found a small bag of methamphetamine in his hoodie pocket. Rodriguez’s charge added a Prohibited Substance/Item to a Correctional Facility F-3.

Paris Police Department responded to 35 Calls for Service, Arrested one adult, and made 23 traffic stops on Wednesday, December 27.