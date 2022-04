Hugo Police have arrested three men and a juvenile in connection with the drive-by shooting of 21-year-old Eric Hilbert. The video showed a white car speeding away from the scene. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle several hours later and arrested 22-year-old Guillaume Rosales, 18-year-old Trederriyous McDonald, 20-year-old DeOndra Gaffney, and a juvenile. Hilbert was the victim of another shooting about three months ago.