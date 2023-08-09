Franklin County Children Rescued By Law Enforcement

Franklin County deputies, investigators, Mt Vernon police and Water District police served a search warrant on a house in southern Franklin County and rescued two young children who had reportedly been kidnapped from the mother 2 weeks ago. The children were 2 and 6 years old. Cody Cunningham was arrested on a kidnapping warrant.

From Franklin County Law Enforcement

