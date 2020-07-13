Free COVID-19 Antibody Test

LifeShare Offers Free COVID-19 Antibody Tests for All Blood Donors

July 13, 2020 – LifeShare Blood Center will temporarily be adding testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to the panel of testing for all volunteer blood donors.

The testing will begin on Monday, July 13, and end on Friday, July 31. The test can indicate exposure to COVID-19.

Over the past several weeks, LifeShare has received countless inquiries about antibody testing for COVID-19. LifeShare is now able to provide this service as a way to encourage people to donate blood. “When the pandemic first moved into our region, we saw a tremendous outpouring of support from our blood donors,” says LifeShare Regional Director Elizabeth Cunningham. “Since then, we’ve seen a decline in the number of people giving blood while at the same time, hospitals are beginning to address their backlog of elective procedures.”

Local Blood Drives:

Wednesday, July 15 2:30p – 6:30p First Baptist Church – Redwater, 105 Redwater Blvd East Maud, Texas

Thursday, July 16, 3p – 7p, Walmart Atlanta, 201 Highway 59 South, Atlanta Texas

Thursday, July 16 9:30a – 1:00p Christus Saint Michael’s Rehab Hospital 2400 Saint Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX

Thursday, July 16 2:30p – 5:30p Christus St Michael Outpatient Rehab 2223 Galleria Oaks Texarkana, TX

Friday, July 17 1:30p – 4:30p Best Buy, 4210 Saint Michaels Drive, Texarkana Texas

Sunday, July 19 10a – 4p Walmart – New Boston, 800 James Bowie Drive, New Boston, Texas

Tuesday, July 21, 8a – 2p Best Fender Products, 2364 TX-49, Mount Pleasant, Texas

Friday, July 24, 12p – 6p Walmart Texarkana, 4000 new Boston Road, Texarkana, Texas

Saturday, July 25, 11:15a-3:30p Walmart Mount Pleasant, 2311 South Jefferson, Mount Pleasant, TX

Saturday, July 25, 1p – 6p Central Mall, 2400 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas

Saturday, July 25, 10:30a – 2p, Super 1 – Texarkana, 2610 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas

Saturday, July 25 3:30p- 6:15p, Tacos 4 Life, 3005 Mall Drive, Texarkana Texas

Sunday, July 26, 2:30 – 5:45p Sam’s Club, 3610 St Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas

Monday, July 27, 8a – 12:30p IMFAB, 3047 FM 2348, Mount Pleasant, TX

Monday, July 27, 3p – 7p, Walmart Texarkana Texas, 400 New Boston Road, Texarkana, Texas

Tuesday, July 28, 1:30p – 6:30p, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 3899 State Highway, New Boston Texas

Friday, July 31, 2:30p – 6p, Walmart Texarkana Texas, 4000 New Boston Road Texarkana, Texas