The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help for people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free essential income tax return preparation and filing at 2340 Lamar Avenue on Mondays and Fridays in February and March from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm, and on a limited number of Saturdays.