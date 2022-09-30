Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice

Free Lamar County First Responder’s Breakfast

First Cristian Church, Paris TExas

Tomorrow is the free First Responders monthly breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris. There will be a $50 door prize for the first responder guessing the number of items in a jar as the enter. Serving begins at 8 am and ends at 9 am. Free gifts for all first responders and to go boxes for those first responders unable to leave their work site.

