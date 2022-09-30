Free Lamar County First Responder’s Breakfast

Tomorrow is the free First Responders monthly breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris. There will be a $50 door prize for the first responder guessing the number of items in a jar as the enter. Serving begins at 8 am and ends at 9 am. Free gifts for all first responders and to go boxes for those first responders unable to leave their work site.
