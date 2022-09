Friday Night lights takes a political tone, tonight, with the one-and-only debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. Business leaders hope the questions focus on the economy instead of social issues. Glen Hamer heads the Texas Association of Business. They want to see tonight’s debate focus on the future of the energy industry and how to spend a record budget. The televised debate is at seven tonight on the campus of UT-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.