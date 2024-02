The National Weather Service presents a free Severe Weather Education Class in Hopkins County from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Sulphur Springs City Hall. The City of Sulphur Springs is partnering with the National Weather Service’s SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class. The program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report robust weather information. There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Hopkins County to attend.