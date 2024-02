The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put a moratorium on new developments at Broken Bow Lake. They said that the amount of boaters on the lake has put it at or above capacity, putting visitors in danger. The corps has ordered a boater study, but in the meantime, no new water-based developments, including new marinas, boat docks, and recreation construction along the shoreline, will be approved on the lake. There was no guidance on how long the study would take.