Friday Football Results Plus Cowboys Move To 2-2 In Today’s Sports

Friday night football scores from around the area saw North Lamar lose their district opener to Anna 31–21. The Panthers held a 21–3 lead late in the second quarter, but Anna scored 28 unanswered for the victory. The Paris Wildcats came back from a 25–9 deficit to defeat Melissa at home.

Mt Pleasant lost to Whitehouse 43-14, Mt Vernon Defeated Hughes Springs 38-20. In that game, Adolfo Rodriguez had two TDs for the Tigers. Pittsburg fought back to beat Kilgore 25-19, it was Paul Pewitt 30, Ore City 22, Rivercrest rolled over Maud 56-0, Daingerfield fell to Elysian Fields 41-38, Gladewater beat Winnsboro 30-6, and Gilmer lost to Newton 51-31. That is their third consecutive loss.

In other district action, Prairiland fell to Cooper 27–14 on the road. The Patriots held a 14–0 lead in the first quarter before the Bulldogs scored 27 unanswered points. Chisum took care of Whiteright 55–28. In non-district games, Rivercrest defeated Maud 56–0. It was Cumby over Detroit 52–26 and Honey Grove knocked off Clarksville 20–14.

In district volleyball, Prairiland defeated Chisum in three straight sets. It was Paris over Liberty Eylau and North Lamar took care of Pittsburg. Both of those games also finished in straight sets.

The Texas A&M Commerce football team got back on the winning track Saturday as they defeated Lock Haven 68–6 to move their record to 4–1 on the season. The Lions racked up over 600 yards of offense in the win.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 26–24 on Sunday, thanks to a last-second 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher. Dallas will face Houston next Sunday.

And the Rangers fell to Seattle 3–1 on Sunday to finish the season 67–95.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant travels to Pine Tree at 7:30 on KLAKE 97.7, Hughes Springs is at Jefferson at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host Forney at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9, Pittsburg is at Rusk, Gilmer will celebrate Homecoming against Bullard, Rivercrest is at Big Sandy and, Mt Vernon, Paul Pewitt, and Daingerfield are all off.

And, the Texans beat Indianapolis 37-34 on the last play in overtime, with a 37-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

In the AP College Football poll Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State Clemson, and LSU are 1 through 5, followed by Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia and Washington rounding out the top ten. Kentucky is 13th, Texas drops one to #19 and Oklahoma State is 25th.

Two divisional tiebreaker games will be played Monday after the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies all won Sunday, leaving the National League Central and West both deadlocked after 162 games. The Cubs will host the Brewers at 1:05 pm ET to decide the Central division champion, while the Rockies will travel to L.A. with the West title on the line starting at 4:09 pm ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Mike Scioscia announced Sunday that he will not return next season as the Los Angeles Angels’ manager. Scioscia made the announcement after the Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Taylor Ward’s game-ending home run. The Angels issued a statement on Twitter to thank Scioscia for his service.

Payback belongs to Europe, and so does the Ryder Cup.

Two years after the Americans thought they had their Ryder Cup problems figured out, Europe reminded them Sunday why it practically has owned this shiny gold trophy for the past quarter century. The Open champion Francesco Molinari is only the second player since the current format began in 1979, to win all five of his matches. Tiger and Phil were winless.