The Sulphur Springs Hall of Honor will hold induction ceremonies Friday at 5:15 at the Multi-purpose facility before the football game against Forney. Those named to this year’s class are Jack Sickles, Class of 1933; John Holloway, Class of 1991; Mark Sevier, Class of 1992; Jay Paul Gordon, Class of 1995; and Melissa McSheffery Knezevic, Class of 2004.