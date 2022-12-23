Friday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

Jaguars (7-8) 19 – Jets (7-8) 3

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was red-faced as he fans booed Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, and they replaced him with former practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler in a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson completed only nine-of-18 passes for 92 yards and an interception, which came on a desperation heave before halftime. He finished with a 5.2 QBR. It was the Jets’ fourth straight loss, killing their playoff chances.

Saturday

Saints (5-9) at Cleveland Browns (6-8) Noon CBS

Texans (1-12-1) at Nashville Titans (7-7) Noon CBS

Eagles (13-1) at Arlington-Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at 3:25 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (19-12) 126 – Spurs (10-21) 117

Friday

Spurs (10-21) at Orlando Magic (12-21) at 6:00 pm

Mavericks (16-16) at Houston Rockets (9-22) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (19-12) at Oklahoma City Thunder (14-18) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Canadiens (15-15-3) at Dallas Stars (19-9-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

BOWL GAMES

Thursday

Air Force (10-3) 30 – Baylor (6-7) 15

Friday

Louisiana (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5) at Shreveport at 2:00 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats have the rest of the week off after handing Bullard 76-59 loss last Tuesday marking a 15-4 for the year. Next up is the DFW Metroplex in the In-N-Out Holiday Invitational next Monday.

Mt Pleasant Tigers are at the Allen Tournament starting Wednesday.