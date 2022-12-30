Friday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant Tigers Win Allen In-n-Out Invitational

NFL

Thursday

Cowboys (12-4) 27 – Titans (7-9) 13

Sunday

Saints (6-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) at Noon on FOX

Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12) at Noon on CBS

NBA

Thursday

Hornets (10-26) 121 – Thunder (15-20) 113

Spurs (12-23) 122 – Knicks (18-18) 115

Mavericks (20-16) 129 – Rockets (10-25) 114

Friday

76ers at New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 pm

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multigame suspensions for their roles in a scuffle. At the same time, the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

Thursday

Stars (22-9-6) 4 – Wild (20-13-2) 1

Saturday

Sharks at Dallas Stars at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Thursday

No. 12 Washington (11-2) 27 – No. 20 Texas (8-5) 20

No. 18 Florida St (10-3) 35 – Oklahoma (6-7) 32

Saturday

No. 3 TCU (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) at Glendale, AZ, 3:00 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Invitational

Thursday

Hot Springs 69 – Paris 57

Richland 48 – Canton 39

Grand Oaks 57 – Cleburne 47

Friday

Life Waxahachie vs. Hot Springs 11:00 am

Richland vs. Grand Oaks 12:30 pm

Winners meet at 5:00 pm for first place

Canton vs. Cleburne 9:30 am

Paris vs. Greenville 8:00 pm

Winners meet at 2:00 pm for Consolation

Gold Bracket

Krum vs. Pine Tree 6:00 pm Championship

Marshall vs. North Lamar 9:30 am Consolation

Silver Bracket

Pleasant Grove vs. Kilgore 8:00 am Consolation

Commerce vs. Hope 11:00 am Championship

In the Allen In-n-Out Invitational, Mt Pleasant went undefeated after a victory over Frisco Independence last night, 49-40.