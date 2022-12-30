Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 30)

Shellie Nicole Jumper

Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham with three occupants after spotting a defective brake light around 10:43 Thursday morning. A rear Passenger, Shellie Nicole Jumper, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding Possession of CS PG1>=1G<4G warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They booked Jumper into the Paris Jail.

While patrolling in the 900-block of NE 6th Street Thursday afternoon at 12:35, an officer observed a suspicious unoccupied vehicle in an overgrown vacant lot. It was locked and appeared there for a while. Then, it came back stolen out of Carrollton.

Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks

Thursday afternoon at 4:40, police initiated a traffic stop on a three-occupant vehicle in the 700-block of NE 3rd for a defective third brake light. The officer detected marijuana and found a baggie of marijuana and a pink camouflage semi-automatic handgun. Front seat passenger Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks, 21, of Paris, claimed ownership. The pistol returned stolen out of Euless, and they arrested Leeks for Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of Marijuana. They booked him into the Paris Jail.

Taryn Leigh Blalock

While patrolling in the 1200 Block of Clarksville Street Thursday night at 8:22, an officer observed a single-occupant vehicle with a non-functioning left brake light. The driver, Taryn Leigh Blalock, 37, of Paris, initially admitted to a burnt marijuana roach in the car, and she held it up for the officer to see. Blalock was requested to exit the vehicle, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-1 <1 gram, a State Jail Felony for methamphetamine located inside a cigarette pack, and booked into the Paris Jail. Dispatch advised Blalock also had an outstanding Paris Police Department warrant for Expired Vehicle Registration.

The Paris Police Department responded to 58 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Dec 29).