Friday’s Sports

Eric Thomas

NFL

Sunday

Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) at Noon CBS

Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9) at Noon on FOX

Cowboys (12-4) at Landover Commanders at 3:25 FOX

NBA

Thursday

Celtics (27-12) 124 – Mavericks (22-17) 95

Jazz (20-21) 131 – Rockets (10-29) 114

Friday

Nets (25-13) at New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Wizards (17-22) at Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22) at 7:00 pm

Pistons (11-30) at San Antonio Spurs (12-26) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Sunday

Panthers (17-18-4) at Dallas Stars (23-11-6) at 2:30 pm NHL.NET

OLYMPIC

One of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Garrison died suddenly in Houston on Dec. 30. Eric Thomas was a 1992 graduate of Garrison High School and a track star. He competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics finishing in the top 15, competing in the 400-meter hurdles. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Friends and family believe it was complications from a recent hip replacement surgery that Thomas underwent.

COLLEGE

The University fired suspended Texas basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, charging that he is “unfit” to lead the Longhorns. However, assistant coach Rodney Terry will continue to work as Longhorn’s head coach for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

A 12-2 run to end Thursday night’s game by the Nicholls Colonels stunned the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team, who fell 66-63 in the Field House. The Lions look to bounce back on Saturday at McNeese, this year’s Southland Conference Tournament site. Tip-off is 3:30 pm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

DesiRay Kernal scored her 1,000th career point Thursday evening in the Field House as the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team cruised to an 81-48 win over the Nicholls Colonels, remaining undefeated in Southland Conference play. The Lions are at McNeese on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

Monday

No. 3 TCU (13-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (14-0) at Inglewood at 6:30 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Girls

Carthage at Center, 6:00 pm

Daingerfield at Sabine, 6:15 pm

Harleton at Hawkins, 6:30 pm

Hughes Springs at White Oak, 6:00 pm

Joaquin at Beckville, 6:00 pm

New Diana at Gladewater, 6:15 pm.

Paris at Pittsburg, 6:30 pm.

Pine Tree at Hallsville, 6:30 pm

Spring Hill at TY Chapel Hill, 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Pleasant Grove 6:00 pm

Texas High at Mt Pleasant 5:30 pm

Mt Pleasant’s district will have only two girls’ games Friday night. Initially, there were three. However, Texas High canceled one leaving the JV girls at 4:30, and the Varsity will follow at approximately 5:30.

Union Grove at Big Sandy, 5:30 pm

West Rusk at Jefferson, 6:30 pm

Whitehouse at Longview, 6:30 pm

Boys

Gilmer at Center, 7:15 pm

Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7:00 pm

Harleton at Hawkins, 6:30 pm

Joaquin at Beckville, 7:30 pm

King’s at White Oak, 7:30 pm

Longview at Whitehouse, 7:30 pm

Maud at Sabine, 7:30 pm

McLeod at Ore City, 7:00 pm

Mt Pleasant at Texas High, 7:00 pm

Spring Hill at TY Chapel Hill, 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Anna 7:00 pm

Union Grove at Big Sandy, 6:00 pm

Union Hill at Avinger, 7:00 pm

West Rusk at Jefferson, 7:30 pm