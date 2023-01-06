Friday’s Sports

Eric Thomas
NFL
Sunday
Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) at Noon CBS
Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9) at Noon on FOX
Cowboys (12-4) at Landover Commanders at 3:25 FOX
NBA
Thursday
Celtics (27-12) 124 – Mavericks (22-17) 95
Jazz (20-21) 131 – Rockets (10-29) 114
Friday
Nets (25-13) at New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) at 6:30 pm ESPN
Wizards (17-22) at Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22) at 7:00 pm
Pistons (11-30) at San Antonio Spurs (12-26) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Sunday
Panthers (17-18-4) at Dallas Stars (23-11-6) at 2:30 pm NHL.NET
OLYMPIC
One of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Garrison died suddenly in Houston on Dec. 30. Eric Thomas was a 1992 graduate of Garrison High School and a track star. He competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics finishing in the top 15, competing in the 400-meter hurdles. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Friends and family believe it was complications from a recent hip replacement surgery that Thomas underwent.
COLLEGE
The University fired suspended Texas basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, charging that he is “unfit” to lead the Longhorns. However, assistant coach Rodney Terry will continue to work as Longhorn’s head coach for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
A 12-2 run to end Thursday night’s game by the Nicholls Colonels stunned the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team, who fell 66-63 in the Field House. The Lions look to bounce back on Saturday at McNeese, this year’s Southland Conference Tournament site. Tip-off is 3:30 pm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
DesiRay Kernal scored her 1,000th career point Thursday evening in the Field House as the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team cruised to an 81-48 win over the Nicholls Colonels, remaining undefeated in Southland Conference play. The Lions are at McNeese on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Monday
No. 3 TCU (13-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (14-0) at Inglewood at 6:30 pm ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Girls
Carthage at Center, 6:00 pm
Daingerfield at Sabine, 6:15 pm
Harleton at Hawkins, 6:30 pm
Hughes Springs at White Oak, 6:00 pm
Joaquin at Beckville, 6:00 pm
New Diana at Gladewater, 6:15 pm.
Paris at Pittsburg, 6:30 pm.
Pine Tree at Hallsville, 6:30 pm
Spring Hill at TY Chapel Hill, 6:00 pm
Sulphur Springs at Pleasant Grove 6:00 pm
Texas High at Mt Pleasant 5:30 pm
- Mt Pleasant’s district will have only two girls’ games Friday night. Initially, there were three. However, Texas High canceled one leaving the JV girls at 4:30, and the Varsity will follow at approximately 5:30.
Union Grove at Big Sandy, 5:30 pm
West Rusk at Jefferson, 6:30 pm
Whitehouse at Longview, 6:30 pm
Boys
Gilmer at Center, 7:15 pm
Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7:00 pm
Harleton at Hawkins, 6:30 pm
Joaquin at Beckville, 7:30 pm
King’s at White Oak, 7:30 pm
Longview at Whitehouse, 7:30 pm
Maud at Sabine, 7:30 pm
McLeod at Ore City, 7:00 pm
Mt Pleasant at Texas High, 7:00 pm
Spring Hill at TY Chapel Hill, 7:00 pm
Sulphur Springs at Anna 7:00 pm
Union Grove at Big Sandy, 6:00 pm
Union Hill at Avinger, 7:00 pm
West Rusk at Jefferson, 7:30 pm