Friday’s Sports

MLB

Houston 2, Texas 1, thanks to Framber Valdez tying a career-high with 11 strikeouts and Kyle Tucker going yard. The Rangers now face the smoking Angels at 8:10 tonight and at 7:10 Houston hosts the Diamondbacks.

Do you know how you smoke bees to get them to pack up and leave? Well, the same works for Mariners. Seattle is moving their home games to Padres’ Petco Park because of hazardous air quality from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. Hey, it’s 2020 folks.

NHL

The Dallas Stars now known their next challenge. The Tampa Bay Lightning got their hands on and arms around it to embrace their Eastern Conference championship by doing in New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 6 Thursday night. It will be their first trip to the Cup Final since 2015.

NBA

The Heat are two wins away from the NBA Finals after handing the Boston Celtics a 106-101 decision in Game 2. They now have a 2-0 lead after coming from behind in their first two games to claim wins.

NCAA

This week, the NCAA announced that the Division I’s student-athletes would not practice or compete on the first Tuesday after November. The decision came, so sport-related activities would not interfere with voting on Election Day November 3.

HIGH SCHOOL

Another proof on it being 2020 was the scrimmage game between Texas High and the Longview Lobos Thursday night. There was something wrong with the sideline benches because both teams went to the field at the same time. Coach John King was not happy about the Lobo’s lack of character and they ran nearly 30 minutes of non-stop 100-yard sprints after the canceled scrimmage.

Mt Pleasant and Sulphur Springs got tied up Thursday night too. However, it was on the scoreboard as both teams were 14-14 in the third quarter. Sulphur Springs now faces Frisco Wakeland while Mt Pleasant will take on Wiley East next week.

4A games tonight include Henderson at Springs Hill, Gilmer hosting Lindale, Celina vs. Paul Pewitt on K-Lake 97.7, Van takes on Pittsburg, and Liberty-Eylau matches with Atlanta. In 3A its Sabine and DeKalb, Jefferson vs. Hooks, New Boston and Redwater, New Diana, and White Oak get together. Lenard vs. Detroit, Lone Oak has their hands full with Edgewood, Cooper is picked to beat Whitewright. Daingerfield is favored over Elysian Fields on Star 96.9, Chisum over Cumby, and Clarksville is picked to beat Prairiland on MIX 107.7, while Paris and Midlothian’s game is on KBUS 101.9.