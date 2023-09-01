Friday’s Sports

NFL
Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm, was part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Brandt died Thursday morning. They did not give the cause of death, but Brandt had been in declining health in recent years. In 2019, Brandt finally joined Landry (1990) and Schramm (1991) in Canton, Ohio, and always said he never felt overshadowed. He was 91.
MLB
Thursday
Astros and Rangers Idle
Friday
Twins (69-65) at Arlington Rangers (75-58) at 7:05 pm
Yankees (65-69) at Houton Astros (77-58) at 7:10 pm
NCAAF
Saturday
Colorado at Fort Worth TCU at 11:00 am FOX
Arkansas State at Norman Oklahoma at 11:00 am ESPN
Rice at Austin Texas at 2:30 pm FOX
New Mexico at College Station Texas A&M at 6:00 pm ESPN
Sunday
LSU at Orlando Florida State at 6:30 p ABC
HUNTING
Friday, September 1, marks the start of the 2023-24 dove hunting season in Texas. If you’re looking to hunt during an expected active season, game wardens say the first thing you may want to do is check your hunting license because all licenses from last season expired on August 31.
HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Conroy Motor Sports game of the week-
Daingerfield 34 – Tatum 17
Alba-Golden 52 – Linden-Kildare 0
Beckville 60 – Joaquin 28
Greenville 35 – Frisco Liberty 2
Harleton 43 – Rivercrest 38
James Bowie 46 – Hawkins 13
Friday
Waskom at Paul Pewitt Fri at 7:00 pm Star 96.9
Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant at 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7 / Star 95.9
North Lamar at Community Fri at 7:30 pm MIX 107.7
Liberty-Eylau at Paris Fri at 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9
Chisum at Wolfe City Fri at 7:30 pm KOYN 93.9