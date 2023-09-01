Friday’s Sports

NFL

Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm, was part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Brandt died Thursday morning. They did not give the cause of death, but Brandt had been in declining health in recent years. In 2019, Brandt finally joined Landry (1990) and Schramm (1991) in Canton, Ohio, and always said he never felt overshadowed. He was 91.

MLB

Thursday

Astros and Rangers Idle

Friday

Twins (69-65) at Arlington Rangers (75-58) at 7:05 pm

Yankees (65-69) at Houton Astros (77-58) at 7:10 pm

NCAAF

Saturday

Colorado at Fort Worth TCU at 11:00 am FOX

Arkansas State at Norman Oklahoma at 11:00 am ESPN

Rice at Austin Texas at 2:30 pm FOX

New Mexico at College Station Texas A&M at 6:00 pm ESPN

Sunday

LSU at Orlando Florida State at 6:30 p ABC

HUNTING

Friday, September 1, marks the start of the 2023-24 dove hunting season in Texas. If you’re looking to hunt during an expected active season, game wardens say the first thing you may want to do is check your hunting license because all licenses from last season expired on August 31.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Conroy Motor Sports game of the week-

Daingerfield 34 – Tatum 17

Alba-Golden 52 – Linden-Kildare 0

Beckville 60 – Joaquin 28

Greenville 35 – Frisco Liberty 2

Harleton 43 – Rivercrest 38

James Bowie 46 – Hawkins 13

Friday

Waskom at Paul Pewitt Fri at 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant at 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7 / Star 95.9

North Lamar at Community Fri at 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Liberty-Eylau at Paris Fri at 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Chisum at Wolfe City Fri at 7:30 pm KOYN 93.9