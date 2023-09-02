Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 1)

Rendon Langston

Officers served a warrant at 320 Stone Avenue on Rendon Langston Thursday morning for Burglary of Building and Criminal Mischief. During the warrant service, Langston fled the premises on foot to evade officers. They captured and charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention. An officer received minor injuries during the pursuit.

Anthony Price

A traffic stop Thursday morning in the 300 block of Fitzhugh for an expired registration resulted in the arrest of Anthony Price. Price pulled his vehicle over at a residence and exited it. He went to the passenger side and attempted to conceal a quantity of Methamphetamine beneath the car. Officers booked and placed him in jail.

Thursday afternoon at 4:21, officers worked an assault in the 800 block of 5th SE. The victim, a juvenile, was assaulted by another individual. Both attend school together. Witnesses advised that as the victim exited the school bus and was walking to their residence, the suspect attacked them from behind, pulling their hair and throwing them to the ground. The suspect then struck the victim repeatedly in the face. The investigation will be ongoing.

Thursday at 5:35 pm, officers met a victim in the department’s lobby regarding harassment. The victim advised that a known suspect had gained access to photographs of them and had threatened to publish the victim’s photos if not paid. The victim refused to pay, and the suspect posted inappropriate pictures of the victim without their consent. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 90 calls for service on Thursday (Aug 31).