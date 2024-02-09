Paris Police Report For Friday, February 9

Joseph Adam Mattaliano

Officers made a traffic stop Thursday night at 9:10 in the 1300 block of Clarksville St. They discovered that Joseph Adam Mattaliano, 34, had an outstanding Parole Warrant for the Offense of Tampering with or Destroying Evidence. They arrested Mattaliano on the warrant without incident.

Austin Cole Rogers

Thursday morning at 9:32, officers worked a theft in the 2400 block of N. Main. A Lamar County Deputy had located and detained the suspect, Austin Cole Rogers, 31. Reports indicate that Rogers entered Atwoods Farm and Home Store and stole a knife. Employees then observed Rogers leave the store and go to a nearby trailer park in the 2700 block of N. Main. Rogers then entered a vehicle with another individual. The Lamar County Deputy stopped them, and the driver confirmed that he had just picked up Rogers from the trailer park. Rogers had possession of the stolen knife from Atwoods. Officers arrested him for theft under $100.00 and returned the knife to the store.

An officer received a complaint Thursday afternoon at 5:35 about a theft from an assisted living facility resident in the 100 block of SE 47th. The victim advised that his daughter had illegally received a card from Social Security granting her access to his Social Security payments. Since receiving the card, the suspect has not paid the victim’s bill for the assisted living facility and is refusing to speak with the victim about the card. They referred the case to investigators.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 100 calls for service on Thursday, February 8.