Friday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
Pelicans (34-22) 127 – Rockets (24-31) 105
Thunder (36-17) 129 – Clippers (36-18) 107
Kings (32-23) 127 – Spurs (11-45) 122
Mavericks (33-23) 123 – Suns (33-23) 113
The season’s longest winning streak for the Dallas Mavericks coincides with a tie for the longest stretch of games together for the star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic scored 41 points, Irving 29, and the Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-113 on Thursday night. It extended the Mavericks winning streak to seven in both teams’ return from the All-Star break.
Friday
Suns (33-23) at Houston Rockets (24-31) at 7:00 pm
Wizards (9-46) at Oklahoma City Thunder (38-17) at 7:00 pm
Heat (30-25) at New Orleans Pelicans (34-22) at 7:00 pm
Spurs (11-45) at Los Angeles Lakers (30-27) at 9:30 pm
NHL
Senators (24-27-3) 4 – Stars (34-16-8) 1
Josh Norris scored two goals, and the Ottawa Senators put together one of their best 60-minute efforts of the season to beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday night.
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Thursday
No. 13 LSU (23-4) 71 – Auburn (16-10) 66
Saturday
No. 5 Texas (25-3 12-3) at Orlando UCF (12-13 3-12) 11:00 am ESPN+
Oklahoma St (13-13 6-9) at No. 23 Oklahoma (19-7 13-2) at 1:00 pm FOX
No. 24 Baylor (20-6 9-6) at No. 22 West Virginia (22-4 11-4) at 1:00 pm ESPN+
NCAAM
Saturday
No. 2 Houston (23-3 10-3) at No. 11 Baylor (19-7 8-5) at 11:00 am CBS
No. 23 Texas Tech (19-7 8-5) at Orlando UCF (13-12 4-9) at 3:00 pm ESPN+
Texas (17-9 6-7) at No. 9 Kansas (20-6 8-5) at 5:00 pm ESPN
Texas A&M (15-11 6-7) at No. 6 Tennessee (20-6 10-3) at 7:00 pm
SOFTBALL
Texas A&M University-Commerce hosts 14 softball games this weekend at the John Cain Family Field, including seven home games for the softball program.
HIGH SCHOOL
North Texas Softball, Chapter scholarship tournaments, occurred at Lone Oak on Thursday. Eighteen teams competed.
After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified ten lifters for the Regional meet, with one additional lifter named an alternate. MPHS competes in Region III Division I, which encompasses all 5A and 6A high schools in the Northeast Texas. For a high school to qualify for the Regional meet, a lifter must be in the top 12 in their weight class, reach the automatic total for their weight class, or be one of the top two lifters in 5A.
BASKETBALL
GIRL’S – SEMIFINALS
5A Region II – Curtis Center
White vs. Princeton Fri at 6:00 pm
4A Region II A&M-Commerce
Alvarado vs. Canton at 5:30 pm
3A Region II Prosper
Rains vs. Tatum
2A Region II McKinney North
Lipan vs. Collinsville at 5:00 pm
2A Region III Athens
Martins Mill vs. Tenaha at 6:00 pm
1A Region III Mansfield
Gorman vs. Dodd City at 5:00 pm
BOY’S AREA
Thursday
No. 2 Carter 66 – Canton 41
Dodd City 61 – Forestburg 26
No. 1 Lake Ridge 55 – Wylie 37
Martins Mill 62 – Dawson 34
North Hopkins 69 – Alvord 41
Rockwall 77 – Weiss 53
Shelbyville 52 – Douglass 43
Silsbee 81 – Palestine 57
Timpson 60 – Hawkins 48
Winnsboro 45 – Sabine 37
Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster at Tyler Legacy Fri at 7:00 pm K-Lake 97.7
Chapel Hill MP vs. Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9
Daingerfield vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri at 7:00 pm
6A
Longview vs. Melissa
5A
Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster
Sherman vs. Nacogdoches
4A
Van vs. Pinkston
Kennedale vs. Anna
Eastern Hills vs. Van Alstyne
Caddo Mills vs. Paris
Carter vs. Canton
3A
Leonard vs. Trinity Leadership
Pottsboro vs. Paradise
Tatum vs. Redwater
Sabine vs. Winnsboro at Longview Thu at 7:00 pm
Ponder vs. Gunter
Maddison vs. Howe
2A Region II
Cooper vs. Tom Bean at Greenville Fri at 7:00 pm
North Hopkins vs. Alvord at Sherman Thu at 7:00 pm
Honey Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Caddo Mills Fri at 7:00 pm
Muenster vs. Harts Bluff at Farmersville Fri 6:00 pm
2A Region III
Martins Mill vs. Dawson
San Augustin vs. McLeod
Beckville vs. Overton
Douglass vs. Shelbyville
Hawkins vs. Timpson
1A Region III
Sulphur Bluff vs. Perin-Whitt Celina Fri at 6:30 pm
Dodd City vs. Forestburg at Tioga Thu at 6:30 pm
Slidell vs. Avery Bonham Fri at 6:30 pm
Graford vs. Saltillo Gainesville Fri at 6:30 pm