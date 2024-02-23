Friday’s Sports

Photo – Myrodge McGill

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (34-22) 127 – Rockets (24-31) 105

Thunder (36-17) 129 – Clippers (36-18) 107

Kings (32-23) 127 – Spurs (11-45) 122

Mavericks (33-23) 123 – Suns (33-23) 113

The season’s longest winning streak for the Dallas Mavericks coincides with a tie for the longest stretch of games together for the star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic scored 41 points, Irving 29, and the Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-113 on Thursday night. It extended the Mavericks winning streak to seven in both teams’ return from the All-Star break.

Friday

Suns (33-23) at Houston Rockets (24-31) at 7:00 pm

Wizards (9-46) at Oklahoma City Thunder (38-17) at 7:00 pm

Heat (30-25) at New Orleans Pelicans (34-22) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (11-45) at Los Angeles Lakers (30-27) at 9:30 pm

NHL

Senators (24-27-3) 4 – Stars (34-16-8) 1

Josh Norris scored two goals, and the Ottawa Senators put together one of their best 60-minute efforts of the season to beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday night.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 13 LSU (23-4) 71 – Auburn (16-10) 66

Saturday

No. 5 Texas (25-3 12-3) at Orlando UCF (12-13 3-12) 11:00 am ESPN+

Oklahoma St (13-13 6-9) at No. 23 Oklahoma (19-7 13-2) at 1:00 pm FOX

No. 24 Baylor (20-6 9-6) at No. 22 West Virginia (22-4 11-4) at 1:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAM

Saturday

No. 2 Houston (23-3 10-3) at No. 11 Baylor (19-7 8-5) at 11:00 am CBS

No. 23 Texas Tech (19-7 8-5) at Orlando UCF (13-12 4-9) at 3:00 pm ESPN+

Texas (17-9 6-7) at No. 9 Kansas (20-6 8-5) at 5:00 pm ESPN

Texas A&M (15-11 6-7) at No. 6 Tennessee (20-6 10-3) at 7:00 pm

SOFTBALL

Texas A&M University-Commerce hosts 14 softball games this weekend at the John Cain Family Field, including seven home games for the softball program.

HIGH SCHOOL

North Texas Softball, Chapter scholarship tournaments, occurred at Lone Oak on Thursday. Eighteen teams competed.

After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified ten lifters for the Regional meet, with one additional lifter named an alternate. MPHS competes in Region III Division I, which encompasses all 5A and 6A high schools in the Northeast Texas. For a high school to qualify for the Regional meet, a lifter must be in the top 12 in their weight class, reach the automatic total for their weight class, or be one of the top two lifters in 5A.

BASKETBALL

GIRL’S – SEMIFINALS

5A Region II – Curtis Center

White vs. Princeton Fri at 6:00 pm

4A Region II A&M-Commerce

Alvarado vs. Canton at 5:30 pm

3A Region II Prosper

Rains vs. Tatum

2A Region II McKinney North

Lipan vs. Collinsville at 5:00 pm

2A Region III Athens

Martins Mill vs. Tenaha at 6:00 pm

1A Region III Mansfield

Gorman vs. Dodd City at 5:00 pm

BOY’S AREA

Thursday

No. 2 Carter 66 – Canton 41

Dodd City 61 – Forestburg 26

No. 1 Lake Ridge 55 – Wylie 37

Martins Mill 62 – Dawson 34

North Hopkins 69 – Alvord 41

Rockwall 77 – Weiss 53

Shelbyville 52 – Douglass 43

Silsbee 81 – Palestine 57

Timpson 60 – Hawkins 48

Winnsboro 45 – Sabine 37

Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster at Tyler Legacy Fri at 7:00 pm K-Lake 97.7

Chapel Hill MP vs. Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Daingerfield vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri at 7:00 pm

6A

Longview vs. Melissa

5A

Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster

Sherman vs. Nacogdoches

4A

Van vs. Pinkston

Kennedale vs. Anna

Eastern Hills vs. Van Alstyne

Caddo Mills vs. Paris

Carter vs. Canton

3A

Leonard vs. Trinity Leadership

Pottsboro vs. Paradise

Tatum vs. Redwater

Sabine vs. Winnsboro at Longview Thu at 7:00 pm

Ponder vs. Gunter

Maddison vs. Howe

2A Region II

Cooper vs. Tom Bean at Greenville Fri at 7:00 pm

North Hopkins vs. Alvord at Sherman Thu at 7:00 pm

Honey Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Caddo Mills Fri at 7:00 pm

Muenster vs. Harts Bluff at Farmersville Fri 6:00 pm

2A Region III

Martins Mill vs. Dawson

San Augustin vs. McLeod

Beckville vs. Overton

Douglass vs. Shelbyville

Hawkins vs. Timpson

1A Region III

Sulphur Bluff vs. Perin-Whitt Celina Fri at 6:30 pm

Dodd City vs. Forestburg at Tioga Thu at 6:30 pm

Slidell vs. Avery Bonham Fri at 6:30 pm

Graford vs. Saltillo Gainesville Fri at 6:30 pm