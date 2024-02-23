Paris Police Report For Friday, Febryary 23

Roberto Rubio Barahona

Thursday, officers arrested Roberto Rubio Barahona, 40, after responding to a disturbance call in the 3700 block of N. Main St. They located Bahahona and the victim in a vehicle in the median of the roadway. The victim, a relative of Barahona, advised they had been assaulted several times by Barahona at different locations that evening and, at one point, had been choked while in the vehicle with Barahona. There was physical evidence to confirm the information. Barahona refused to cooperate with the investigation and was placed under arrest for the Assault of a Family member by Impeding Breath. Officers requested an emergency protective order for the victim.

Curtis Ray Gentry

At 7:30 pm Thursday, officers arrested Curtis Ray Gentry, 46, on outstanding warrants for Theft over $100.00 and Criminal Trespassing after locating him walking in the 200 block of NE 17th. They arrested him without incident. The warrants stemmed from a November 2023 incident when Gentry entered the property on Clement Road without permission, tampered with some property, and stole others.

Brandon Dakale Owens

Police arrested Brandon Dakale Owens Thursday without incident in the 1800 block of Jackson St. for an outstanding warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. The warrant was for an incident in February of 2023 when Owens assaulted an individual he was in a dating relationship with.

Officers stopped a vehicle Thursday night at 8:36 in the 300 block of Graham St. for an equipment violation. Officers observed Marijuana in open view. A subsequent vehicle search netted a vape pen that contained THC Cannabis Oil. Officers arrested Ashlyn Nicole Tanner, 24, for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Constance Mae Williams

Thursday afternoon at 3:25, officers responded to a Criminal Trespassing in progress at the 1100 block of N. Main. Constance Mae Williams, 18, was on the property and had been previously warned to stay away. The officer observed Williams leaving the property and stopped her. Williams admitted to having Marijuana on her person, and later, they discovered she had Methamphetamine. They charged her for possession of Controlled Substances and Criminal Trespassing.

Officers made 19 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 108 calls for service on Thursday, February 22.

Captain John T. Bull