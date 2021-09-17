Friday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (86-60) 12 – Texas (54-92) 1

Friday

Arizona at Houston 7:10 pm

Chicago at Texas 7:05 pm

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels. He has a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.

NFL

Thursday

Washington (1-1) 30 – New York (0-2) 29

Sunday

Texans at Cleveland CBS Noon

Saints at Panthers FOX Noon

Cowboys at Chargers CBS 3:25 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Plesant’s Coach Pinckard says it is unfortunate that they have had no options regarding a replacement game for Arkansas High. But, at this point, the players and staff should move forward and begin preparations for Texas High next week. Pinckard said, “I am highly disappointed, as I am sure we all are. But it’s the world we are dealing with currently, and it’s out of our control.” The school is also moving the Homecoming date to Friday, Oct 1.

FOOTBALL

Thursday

Naaman Forest 40 – North Garland 14

Rowlett 50 – South Garland 0

Allen 49 – Tyler Legacy 28

Waskom 56 – Arp 6

Weatherford Christian 27 – Howe 20

Friday

Celina at Paul Pewitt – K-Lake 97.7

Crandall at Sulphur Springs’ homecoming – Star 95.9

Hughes Springs at Tatum – Star 96.9

North Lamar at Anna – Mix 107.7

Clarksville at Prairiland

Como-Pickton at Tom Bean

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields

DeKalb at Sabine

Detroit at Leonard – Canceled

Edgewood at Lone Oak

Gilmer at Lindale

Harleton at Harmony

Hawkins at Quitman

Rivercrest at Chisum

Van at Pittsburg

Whitewright at Cooper

High School Standings for Week 3