Friday’s Sports

MLB
Houston (86-60) 12 – Texas (54-92) 1
Friday
Arizona at Houston 7:10 pm
Chicago at Texas 7:05 pm
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels. He has a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.
NFL
Thursday
Washington (1-1) 30 – New York (0-2) 29
Sunday
Texans at Cleveland CBS Noon
Saints at Panthers FOX Noon
Cowboys at Chargers CBS 3:25 pm
HIGH SCHOOL
Mt Plesant’s Coach Pinckard says it is unfortunate that they have had no options regarding a replacement game for Arkansas High. But, at this point, the players and staff should move forward and begin preparations for Texas High next week. Pinckard said, “I am highly disappointed, as I am sure we all are. But it’s the world we are dealing with currently, and it’s out of our control.” The school is also moving the Homecoming date to Friday, Oct 1.
FOOTBALL
Thursday
Naaman Forest 40 – North Garland 14
Rowlett 50 – South Garland 0
Allen 49 – Tyler Legacy 28
Waskom 56 – Arp 6
Weatherford Christian 27 – Howe 20
Friday
Celina at Paul Pewitt – K-Lake 97.7
Crandall at Sulphur Springs’ homecoming – Star 95.9
Hughes Springs at Tatum – Star 96.9
North Lamar at Anna – Mix 107.7
///
Clarksville at Prairiland
Como-Pickton at Tom Bean
Daingerfield at Elysian Fields
DeKalb at Sabine
Detroit at Leonard – Canceled
Edgewood at Lone Oak
Gilmer at Lindale
Harleton at Harmony
Hawkins at Quitman
Rivercrest at Chisum
Van at Pittsburg
Whitewright at Cooper
High School Standings for Week 3