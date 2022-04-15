Friday’s Sports

Cason Ragsdale – Winnsboro and Kaden Proffitt – Mt Vernon

NBA

Friday

Hawks (43-39) at Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38) 6:30 pm ESPN

Pelicans (36-46) at Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) 9:00 pm ESPN

Saturday

Jazz (49-33) at Dallas Mavericks (52-30) Noon ESPN

NHL

Thursday

Wild (46-21-6) 3 – Stars (42-27-5) 2

Saturday

Sharks (29-33-11) at Dallas Stars (42-27-5) 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (2-4) 10 – Angels (3-4) 5

Friday

Angels at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Seattle Mariners 8:42 pm

Saturday

Angels at Texas Rangers 6:05 pm

Astros at Seattle Mariners 8:10 pm

Sunday

Angels at Texas Rangers 1:35 pm

Astros at Seattle Mariners (3-4) 3:10 pm

COLLEGE

No. 7 in the final West Regional Rankings released by the NCAA before the selection announcement on April 25. The Lions have one more tournament before the selection announcement, the Lone Star Conference championships in Glen Rose on April 21-23. The NCAA for the West Regional will select twelve teams, which play on May 2-4 in Stockton, California.

Four students from Texas A&M University-Commerce have received the Athletic Training Student Academic Award from the Lone Star Conference for their efforts as student athletic trainers for the Lions. Ariana Williams, a senior from Mansfield. Dylan Theiss, a graduate student from Hackensack, New Jersey, Shamon Craver, a sophomore from Dallas, and Tori Johnson, a junior from Grand Prairie, received the special award from the conference office on Thursday afternoon.

An East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing Team duo scored first place in Oklahoma’s Major League Fishing Collegiate National Championship. Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale won first place and a $15,000 cash prize and a boat. Ragsdale and Profitt fished in high school at rival schools in East Texas, with Ragsdale attending Winnsboro while Profitt attended Mount Vernon.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant will not play this weekend. Therefore, they canceled the Pittsburg game on Saturday and added a game next Thursday for the JV. The game will be against Pitt at Mt Pleasant at 6:00 pm.

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Caddo Mills 19 – Ford 4

Gladewater 11 – New Diana 4

Hallsville 13 – Texas High 0

Lindale 12 – Chapel Hill TY 2

Lufkin 8 – Whitehouse 7

Mt Pleasant 7 – Longview 4

Pittsburg 10 – Paris 0

Pleasant Grove 4 – Gilmer 3

Prairiland 14 – Lone Oak 3

Sulphur Springs 7 – Marshall 0

BASEBALL

Thursday

Chapel Hill TY 10 – Tyler Heat 0

Chapel Hill TY 9 – Tyler Heat 3

Hallsville 4 – Texas High 0

Jacksonville 14 – Tyler Lions 4

Liberty Eylau 3 – Gilmer 1

Longview 7 – Mt Pleasant 2

Pine Tree 12 – Caddo Mills 2

Prairiland 3 – Rains 1

Spring Hill 10 – Cumberland 1

Sulphur Springs 9 – Marshall 4