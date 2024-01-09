Fuel Leak At Brookshires In Emory

photos from Emory VFD Facebook Page
At 6:45 pm Emory fire department was paged out to Brookshires in Emory for fuel spilling out of a 55 gallon drum. Emory fire units and Personnel responded to the scene to find a truck that had leaked approximately the full 55 gallons of fuel from the entrance to the parking hole. Emory fire was quick with placing a dam from where the fuel was running to and laying absorbant down to prevent any damages from happening. Rains County Emergency Management was requested to the scene for the spill and Fullers Hazmat team was requested to the scene due to the amount of fuel that was spilt and to power wash the parking lot from preventing anymore damages to the asphalt parking lot.
Thank you to Fullers Towing and Recovery for coming out for hazmat and H&F Wrecker for taking possession of the vehicle. Also thank you to Emory Pd for coming out to make sure no one came near the hazard while we responded.