Man Jailed On Multiple Charges After Mt Pleasant, DPS Pursuit

Mt Pleasant PD Facebook Page On Tuesday, January 9th, at approximately 11:28 AM, MPPD Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle, which was displaying a fictitious registration, in the area of 100 S Lee Avenue. When officers attempted to make the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, Eduardo Flores (40), failed to pull over and took evasive action to flee from MPPD officers. Officers initiated a pursuit and followed the suspect as he drove into the east side of Titus County, back into Mount Pleasant city limits, and then back into the east side of the county.

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were able to successfully spike the vehicle’s tires, but the suspect still refused to yield. MPPD requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) who used a police intervention technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle on Highway 67 just east of FM 2348 (Chauncy Mays Highway).