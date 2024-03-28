Garden Planned At Salvation Army Thrift Store Corner

If you get a chance drive by the Salvation Army Thrift Store corner (just west of the square) and see what the Paris-Lamar County Health District and other community partners are up to! This garden will help serve patrons of the Salvation Army and the community by providing fresh vegetables and other items.
We would like to thank Shawonna Rhoades, Jeff Barnett, Prairiland Beta, Impact Church, Bobby Smallwood Construction and Special Health Resources for volunteering to help us with the Community Garden today!
A huge thank you to:
Paris Lumber
Home Depot
Atwood’s
Bratcher’s Nursery
We hope to add a pergola very soon with the help of McCoy’s and Richard McIntire.