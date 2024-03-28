ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header

Garden Planned At Salvation Army Thrift Store Corner

If you get a chance drive by the Salvation Army Thrift Store corner (just west of the square) and see what the Paris-Lamar County Health District and other community partners are up to! This garden will help serve patrons of the Salvation Army and the community by providing fresh vegetables and other items.
We would like to thank Shawonna Rhoades, Jeff Barnett, Prairiland Beta, Impact Church, Bobby Smallwood Construction and Special Health Resources for volunteering to help us with the Community Garden today!
A huge thank you to:
Paris Lumber
Home Depot
Atwood’s
Bratcher’s Nursery
We hope to add a pergola very soon with the help of McCoy’s and Richard McIntire.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved