Paris Police Report For Thursday, March 28

Daniel Alexander Kincaid

Wednesday, officers worked a traffic hazard in the 300 block of W. Sherman St. They located Daniel Alexander Kincaid, 38, sleeping behind the vehicle’s wheel. Officers could see a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine in the passenger seat with burn marks indicating use. Officers awakened Kincaid and detained him. Examination of the pipe revealed unused narcotics still in the pipe. Kincaid was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance without incident.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 88 calls for service on Wednesday, March 27.

Captain John T. Bull