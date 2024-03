Nathanael Lane

Nathanael Lane, 42, of Garland, will spend the next 45 years in prison after being caught sexually assaulting a child during a recorded sleep study. Lane admitted he knew the room was videoing the child for the study, but he said he thought the room was too dark for the cameras to see the assault. The girl disclosed additional details of the abuse while being interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.