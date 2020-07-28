Greenville Hit and Run Crash

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a Hit and Run Crash involving a motorcycle at Joe Ramsey Boulevard and O’Neal Street. The motorcycle was

traveling on Joe Ramsey and was struck by a vehicle which caused the motorcycle to crash. The driver of the vehicle initially stopped to get the rider and vehicle off the roadway. The driver fled the

scene after the driver of the motorcycle collapsed. The driver of the motorcycle sustained major injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital. The left taillight of the suspect vehicle may be broken. The investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call the Greenville Police Department’s Non-Emergency line at 903-457-2900 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-

457-2929.