" /> Greenville Hit and Run Crash – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
cypress basin hospice

Greenville Hit and Run Crash

1 hour ago

 

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a Hit and Run Crash involving a motorcycle at Joe Ramsey Boulevard and O’Neal Street. The motorcycle was
traveling on Joe Ramsey and was struck by a vehicle which caused the motorcycle to crash. The driver of the vehicle initially stopped to get the rider and vehicle off the roadway. The driver fled the
scene after the driver of the motorcycle collapsed. The driver of the motorcycle sustained major injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital. The left taillight of the suspect vehicle may be broken. The investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call the Greenville Police Department’s Non-Emergency line at 903-457-2900 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-
457-2929.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     