Greenville Man Missing

Family and friends of a missing Greenville man are asking the public to help find him by contacting the police. Friends last saw Roderick “Rod” Jackson, 28, on Saturday at Graham Park in Greenville at 2:00 am when a friend dropped him off at the park. The friend described Jackson as “upset.” They describe Jackson as a biracial male with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and his appearance is Hispanic. He last wore a black shirt, pants, boots, and an Apex hat. Jackson has one distinct feature to his appearance: an Indian skull tattoo covering the inside of his calf.