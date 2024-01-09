Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Greenville Man Missing

Family and friends of a missing Greenville man are asking the public to help find him by contacting the police. Friends last saw Roderick “Rod” Jackson, 28, on Saturday at Graham Park in Greenville at 2:00 am when a friend dropped him off at the park. The friend described Jackson as “upset.” They describe Jackson as a biracial male with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and his appearance is Hispanic. He last wore a black shirt, pants, boots, and an Apex hat. Jackson has one distinct feature to his appearance: an Indian skull tattoo covering the inside of his calf.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved