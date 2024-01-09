Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Jan. 10

By Butch Burney

The Chamber will receive nominations for two community awards it will give at the Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet until 4:00 pm on Monday, January 15.

The Chamber accepts Caregiver of the Year and Agriculturist of the Year through 4:00 pm Monday, January 15. To nominate someone for these awards, send the letter of nomination detailing their accomplishments and characteristics to the Chamber at 110 Main St. or email to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Tables and Tickets

The 97th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “Sweethearts” awards and dinner on Thursday, February 15, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

Social networking and a cocktail hour begin at 6:00 pm, with food service at 6:30 and awards starting at 7:00 pm.

You can reserve your seat for $30 per person or get a table for ten for $500. The tables include preferential seating, name displays, and video recognition at the banquet.

For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information and everything to see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is that they have an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. With Echo Publishing, LeeAnn Peugh contacts companies to see if you want to place an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Please maintain your current membership if your business wants to be in the directory. The Chamber will include only current members in the directory. If you need help, please get in touch with the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.

Candidate Forum

Raise Your Hand Texas will host a candidate forum for Texas House District 2 Representative between Jill Dutton and Brent Money. The forum is set for January 18 at 6:30 pm in the SSISD Auditorium at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The forum invites the public. The candidates will address educational topics.

Mammography Screenings

Women in need of mammography can register at one of the following sites for Hunt Regional Healthcare’s Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach:

Wednesday, January 17, at Winnsboro ISD

Thursday, January 25, at Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs

The coach can also do bone density screening with a physician’s referral.

The Mobile Mammography Coach accepts all insurance used at Hunt Regional, including Medicare and Medicaid.

For those not using insurance, reduced prepaid pricing of $200 for a 3D mammogram on the mobile or at Hunt Regional Medical Center is available. To apply for a grant to cover this charge, please get in touch with The Bridge Breast Network at 214-821-3820.

To schedule individual screening mammograms or bone density, please call 903-408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Ribbon-Cutting

Salty Services will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, January 16, at the Chamber office at 110 Main St. Join us for the event.

McAlister’s Deli will have a ribbon-cutting at 9:00 am on Thursday, January 24, at their restaurant at 205 East Shannon Road. Please make plans to attend.

The Deep Routes Coffee and Shop the Springs will have a first anniversary and ribbon-cutting at 215 East Shannon Road at noon on Friday, January 19. Please help us celebrate them.