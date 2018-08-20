Greenville Shooting Under Investigation

From Greenville PD

On August 18,2018 at 1:24 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of shots being fired in the area of Wellington Street and Polk Street. Upon arrival officers discovered a 40-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds to his legs. Potential witnesses were contacted. Careflight responded and transported the male to a medical center in the Dallas area.

An investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. If you have any information regarding this shooting you are encouraged to contact the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.