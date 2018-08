Kennedy Lee, right, a student at Sulphur Springs High School, discusses her options for college dual credit classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with campus secretary Iris Gutierrez. She also has great support from her mom, LaSandra Lee, left, and grandmother Bessie Lee. Registration for the fall semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus continues. For more information call 903-885-1232 or visit the campus located at 1137 Loop 301 East.