Hansen Speaks in Paris Plus Football Friday in Today’s Sports

Last night, Dallas sports broadcasting legend Dale Hansen spoke to athletes, coaches and administrators from Lamar County at First Christian Church. He spoke to the students about lessons learned in his life as a member of the DFW Media covering teams like the Dallas Cowboys. Legendary coach Gene Stallings was at the event and introduced Hansen to the crowd.

Speaking of high school football, we have a busy night tonight as district action heats up. In a battle for first place, the Paris Wildcats travel to Argyle to face the top ranked Eagles on 101.9 KBUS.

On Mix 107–7 the North Lamar Panthers will be in Sanger. Both games start at 6:30 with the pregame.

Other action includes Clarksville at Overton. Cooper travels to Whiteright. Detroit will host James Bowie. Bells will be at Chisum. Honey Grove is at Boles. And Rivercrest will face Wolfe City at Rains High School in Emory.

Remember, you will also be able to get the latest scores four times an hour on KOYN 93–9.

In volleyball tonight, the North Lamar Panthers will host Pleasant Grove. The Pantherettes trail Pleasant Grove by one game in the standings for first place in district. The Prairiland Lady Patriots will host Mt. Vernon for senior night. While the Chisum Lady Mustangs will be at Commerce. The Paris Lady Cats are off.

Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended by the league three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Dallas will play Washington on Sunday afternoon in the Nation’s capital.

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 on Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series. Boston is a perfect 5-0 in road games this postseason, with two wins in New York in the ALDS and three in Houston in the ALCS. It’s the Red Sox’s 14th pennant in franchise history. The last three times they were AL champions, they went on to win the World Series (2004, 2007, 2013).

Boston awaits the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers lead that series 3-2, and Game 6 is Friday night and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).