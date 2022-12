A new online chatbot called “Chat GPT,” which stands for “generative pre-trained transformer” is making waves for its precise and often painfully honest comments to social media users. NBC News Kalhan Rosenblatt explains how this chatbot differs from others online and whether companies could try and duplicate its capabilities

https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/artificial-intelligence-chatbot-goes-viral-for-accuracy-and-honesty-156356677830