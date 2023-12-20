ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Wood County Man Sentenced For Drowning Puppies

Jerry Lynn Thompson Jr
Wood county Jail

Wood County sentenced a Wood County man to eight years probation for drowning puppies. They charged 66-year-old Jerry Lynn Thompson, Jr., of Hawkins, with twelve counts of cruelty to animals after he drowned nine puppies and attempted to drown three. He pleaded guilty to the charges. Thompson reportedly told police he was afraid his daughter, who owned the dogs, would burn down his house.

