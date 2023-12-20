Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Another Former Coffee City Police Officer Charged

A third former Coffee City Police Officer faces felony charges in the aftermath of a Houston TV station’s investigation into questionable practices within the force. The Henderson County grand jury has indicted Jerrod Sieck on five counts of tampering with a government record. He allegedly made false entries and omitted items on his Coffee City job application. Those items included a three-day suspension he received in Galena Park, driving with a suspended license charge in Florida, and a disorderly conduct citation in Galveston.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved