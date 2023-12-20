Another Former Coffee City Police Officer Charged

A third former Coffee City Police Officer faces felony charges in the aftermath of a Houston TV station’s investigation into questionable practices within the force. The Henderson County grand jury has indicted Jerrod Sieck on five counts of tampering with a government record. He allegedly made false entries and omitted items on his Coffee City job application. Those items included a three-day suspension he received in Galena Park, driving with a suspended license charge in Florida, and a disorderly conduct citation in Galveston.