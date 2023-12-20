Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested a man for Online Solicitation of a minor. According to state law, a person commits an offense if the person, over the Internet, by electronic mail or text message or other electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, knowingly solicits a minor with the intent to engage in sexual contact. They have not released the suspect’s name.

Deputies arrested a man in Hopkins County for Possession of less than a gram of a Controlled Substance. The offense is a State Jail Felony. They have not released the suspect’s name.