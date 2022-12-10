Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Patchy dense fog will occasionally reduce the visibility to a quarter mile or less across portions of North Texas this morning. Thunderstorms will be possible throughout North and Central Texas today and into the overnight hours. A few intense storms may produce marginally severe hail.

Sunday through Friday

Thunderstorm chances will return Monday and continue through Tuesday. Some solid or severe thunderstorms will be possible, particularly during the day Tuesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas