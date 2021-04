With new variants of the coronavirus showing up in Texas…one doctor says we aren’t in the clear yet. In Texas new Covid cases are plateauing and hospitalizations dropping. But Dr. Mark Casanova with Baylor Scott and White says we have seen a rise in variants that could lead to cases going back up. He says more young people are getting the virus, which is another alarming statistic. The CDC says anyone with a vaccine doesn’t have to wear their mask outdoors.