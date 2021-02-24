Help Texans Affected by Winter Storms: Donate Blood, Donate Money

DENTON, Texas – Last week’s winter storms wreaked havoc on communities across Texas.

To make the most of your contributions, consider these tips for donating and volunteering responsibly.

Cash is the most efficient method of donating. Financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible, and most effective way of contributing. Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk with discounts, and, if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, which supports economic recovery.

Cash donations rather than unsolicited donated goods avoid the complicated, costly and time-consuming process of collecting, sorting, packing, transporting, and distributing the goods.

Volunteer with a recognized organization. Many voluntary organizations have considerable experience in disaster relief in needs assessment, clean-up, mass feeding, mass sheltering, first aid, crisis counseling, home repair, and many other areas.

To find a list of trusted organizations that can put your generous contributions of money, donations, and time to the best possible use, visit National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

The severe cold, snow, and ice canceled blood drives across the nation. Officials encourage eligible individuals to give blood to help restock the shelves — especially those with type O blood. To find out more about donating blood, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

Full recovery takes time and requires support long after the storms have passed. A blood donation or cash contribution will make a difference in someone’s life and support those in need.