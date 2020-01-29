High School Hoops Plus Mavs Loose Big In Today’s Sports Update

The last time the North Lamar Pantherettes faced Pleasant Grove, they lost by over 60 points. On Tuesday night, North Lamar lost but not without a fight. The Lady Hawks walked away with a 58-50 win but North Lamar gave them all they could handle. Mylee Nottingham led NL with 19 points. Hutton Pointer finished with 11.

On the boy’s side, Pleasant Grove walked away with a 58-56 victory. Christian Scott has a shot from half-court at the buzzer to win it but the ball hit off the backboard just wide of the goal. Scott finished with 22 for NL.

Prairiland got swept by Winnsboro last night, 41-38 for the boys, and 68-41 for the girls.

Chisum swept Cooper. 52-31 on the boy’s side and 55-39 on the girl’s. The Detroit boys fell to Maud 62-59 while the girls won 53-28. Kiley Miller finished with 26 points for the Lady Eagles.

It was the Honey Grove Lady Warriors over Celeste 23-21. Rivercrest lost both games to Clarksville 50-44 for the girls and 76-58 for the boys.

The Houston Astros have announced they are hiring Dusty Baker to be their next manager after firing A.J. Hinch earlier this month.

The Dallas Mavericks trailed by five points at the half before Phoenix outscored them 48-22 in the third quarter. The Suns went on to win 133-104. Luka Doncic was the only Maverick in double-figure scoring as he finished with 21 points. Dallas will play Houston on Friday night.

And the Stars host Toronto tonight at the American Airlines Center.

NBA

Phoenix 133 – Dallas 104

New Orleans 125 – Cleveland 111

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Lions have been nationally ranked 15 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now eight weeks in a row this season. The Lions are also ranked No. 3 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll. The No. 4 Lions return to the court on Thursday as they host No. 8 Lubbock Christian at the Field House at 5:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

WEIGHTS EVENT

Last weekend at the Rains Meet, Paris Wildcat girls placed 1st with 65 points, and the boys placed 5th with 19 points. Enchantra Roberson placed first with Best Overall Lifter in the Lightweight Division with 810 pounds. Thirteen schools competed in the meet. Sulphur Springs tied for third while the Lady Cats took fourth.

FOOTBALL

Congratulations go to LaJathan Allen of Paul Pewitt for receiving the Built Ford Tough Texas Player of the Year award for 2019 in football.

BASKETBALL

This week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll has the following local teams ranked;

GIRLS

5A

No. 10 Royse City 22-5 hosts Sulphur Springs

3A

No. 1 Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant (25-2) 50 – Mt Vernon 43

No. 11 Edgewood (24-5) 50 – Lone Oak 27

No. 12 Mineola (23-7) 62 – Rains 30

No. 13 Pottsboro 21-6 hosts Whitesboro

No. 17 Winnsboro (21-7) 64 – Prairiland 41

No. 18 Bells 22-5 at Howe

No. 19 Howe 21-5 hosts Bells

2A

No. 25 Hawkins 24-1 at Carlisle

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (26-4) 95 – Savoy 20

No. 13 Saltillo (25-7) 84 – Union Hill 6

District undefeated Saltillo girls had four players turning double figures with Allie Lane leading with 15 points.

Daingerfield (10-0) 72 – Hughes Springs 61

Jacksonville 72 – Marshall 40

Pleasant Grove 58 – North Lamar 50

Sulphur Bluff 45 – Avery 42 OT

BOYS

5A

No. 9 Sulphur Springs (21-7) 69 – Royse City 43

Texas High 67 – No. 25 Greenville (25-6) 54 UPSET

4A

No. 22 Paris 21-8 host Texas High (Non-Conf)

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (23-4) 86 – Paul Pewitt 20

No. 22 Commerce 18-9 OPEN

No. 23 Mineola 17-7 host Rains

2A

No. 8 McLeod 25-2 OPEN

No. 12 Clarksville (16-9) 76 – Rivercrest 48

1A

No. 18 Saltillo (24-4) 66 – Union Hill 39

Daingerfield 59 – Hughes Springs 48

Marshall 75 – Jacksonville 64

Pleasant Grove 58 – North Lamar 56

Sulphur Bluff 53 – Avery 51