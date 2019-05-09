High School Softball and Baseball Plus Pence’s Slam in Today’s Sports Update

Tonight on Mix 107-7 the North Lamar Pantherettes will begin their regional quarterfinal series with Bullard in Rockwall.

North Lamar is 3-0 in the playoffs and have outscored their opponents 37-2. Pregame is at 5:50. First pitch at 6pm.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs face White Oak in a best of 3 series in the Regional Quarterfinals at Letourneau University. Game 1 is Friday at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday at 2pm with game 3 to follow, if necessary. All games can be heard on STAR 96.9 and online at easttexasradio.com

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels will take on Harleton in their quarter-final round. They will play a one game series Friday night at 6pm at Longview.

In playoff baseball, it’s the Area round, and, the Mt Vernon Tigers will take on White Oak in a best of 3 series starting Friday morning at 11am. Game 2 will follow at 2pm. Game 3 would be Saturday night at 8pm. All games will be at Grand Saline. They will be broadcast on KLAKE 97.7 and online at easttexasradio.com

Meanwhile, the Rebels of Rivercrest will face Harleton, in a 3 game series starting Friday at Chisum at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm, if necessary, also at Chisum.

Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto has been named the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association South Central Region Pitcher of the Year. In addition, Otto was named First Team All-Region and Madison Schaefer was named Second Team All-Region at third base.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team wrapped up its first trip to the NCAA postseason on Wednesday, finishing in 11th place at the Division II West Regional at Amarillo Country Club.

Trailing 6-2 in the 8th inning against the Pirates Hunter Pence hits a grand slam to tie it . Texas scores three more in the 9th to win the game 9-6. Joey Gallo and Roughned Odor also homered for Texas. The Rangers begin a 4 game series in Houston tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6;30. First pitch at 7:10.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will pay for the funeral expenses of Jaylon McKenzie, a promising eighth-grade football player who was killed by a stray bullet as he left a party near St. Louis on Saturday night. Elliott, who grew up in St. Louis, reached out to the family shortly after the tragedy. The Cowboys confirmed Elliott’s gesture, but the running back wanted to keep the matter between him and McKenzie’s family.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team is “off and running,” in contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper and also mentioned the desire to sign Ezekiel Elliott to an extension as well. The talks have been mostly preliminary so far without much back and forth, but the Cowboys have made it known that they want to keep all three for the long term

Georgia freshman sprinter Elija Godwin had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery after he fell backward onto a javelin during practice, the school announced Wednesday. According to a campus police report, Godwin suffered a punctured and collapsed left lung Tuesday when he fell onto the javelin, which already was planted into the ground at the UGA track. The university said Godwin was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he had the procedure and is in stable condition. He will miss the remainder of the track season.