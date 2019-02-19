High School Sports Plus Baseball News In Today’s Sports Update

Tonight the boys get underway with their Bi-District playoff games. On Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Panthers will play Kilgore at 7:00 pm. That game will be played at Rains high school in Emory.

On 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will play Gilmer. That game will also be at 7:00 pm and will be played in Sulphur Springs.

The Prairiland Patriots will play Hooks at 6:30 at Rivercrest. The Rivercrest Rebels will play Big Sandy at 6:00 pm.

Honey Grove lost their Bi-District matchup with Martins Mill 65-34.

In girls’ regional quarterfinal playoff basketball action last night, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils defeated New Boston 80-38 to advance to the semi-finals where they will play the winner of tonight’s Howe vs Mineola game.

In Boy’s action, Hughes Springs took on Troup in Union Grove last night and lost a heartbreaker, 47-45. That ends their season. Tonight, the Mt Pleasant Tigers will travel to ETBU to face Nacogdoches at 7:00 pm. That game will be on STAR 96.9. The Mt Vernon Tigers will head to Paris to take on Dekalb at 7:45 pm. That game is on K-LAKE 97.7.

The softball game between North Lamar and Prairiland schedules for tonight has been canceled.

The Dallas Stars hope the AAC will be enough to break their current slide. Dallas will look to break their two-game losing streak tonight when they host the Nashville Predators.

And the Mavs are enjoying a few extra days off as they will return from the All-star break this Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets.

Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll. Duke replaced Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1 but fell to fifth after Saturday’s loss at Kentucky. Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia and John Calipari’s Wildcats. Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston, and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Bruce Bochy announced Monday that this will be his last season managing the San Francisco Giants, his 25th as a big league manager. He told the team before Monday’s spring training workout at Scottsdale Stadium. Bochy, who turns 64 on April 16, had offseason hip replacement surgery that has him moving more swiftly. He came to San Francisco from the San Diego Padres before the 2007 season, in time to watch Barry Bonds break Hank Aaron’s career home run record that August.

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, a projected top-15 pick in April’s NFL draft, underwent foot surgery for an injury last month that will prevent him from participating in the combine and his pro day, but he still is expected to be ready for summer training camp, per league sources.

The PGA Tour has relaxed its player attire guidelines and will allow golfers to wear shorts during practice and pro-am rounds at its events, starting with this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship and Puerto Rico Open.

Golfers must continue to wear long pants during competitive rounds.