High School Volleyball Plus Three Rangers Traded at Deadline in Today’s Sports Update

The North Lamar Pantherettes will try to bounce back tonight as they host Celina. Prairiland will try to continue their winning streak against 4A schools when they host Spring Hill. Chisum is at home against Quinlan Ford and Detroit plays at Trinity Christian.

This Friday night on 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will host Celina. Pregame is at 7pm. Steven Johnston and Robert High will have the call at 7:30.

On Mix 107-7 the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Canton. Pregame is at 6:30 with a 7pm kickoff. Adam Routon and myself will have all the action.

Last night the Colorado Avalanche scored 5 goals in the first period, including 4 goals in a 2 minutes and 36 seconds span. They would cruise to a 6-3 win in game 5. Ben Bishop made the start in goal despite being unfit to play since august 13. Anton Khudobin had to replace Bishop 13 minutes Into the game. Game 6 is Wednesday night.

The Texas Rangers made a few trades before the deadline on Monday. Texas sent Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier to the New York Mets for two players to be named later and cash considerations.

The Rangers also traded left-hander Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics for two players to be named later and international bonus slot money, the A’s announced Monday. The players headed to Texas are outfielder Marcus Smith and corner infielder Dustin Harris, sources told Levi Weaver of The Athletic. Because neither prospect is in the Athletics’ 60-man player pool, they’re ineligible to be traded until the offseason and must be listed as PTBNLs for now.

Tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT the Rangers begin a series against the Astros. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:10.