Hopkins County AmendedDeclaration of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency

a) As attached hereto, the Court adopts all measures of the March 31, 2020 Executive Order of Governor Greg Abbott which includes, “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.” b) In addition, all individuals currently living within Hopkins County are ordered to stay home and stay safe at their place of residence unless traveling for essential activities, providing essential governmental function, operating a locked business, or operating essential businesses. All individuals are to maintain a space of 6 feet or more of social distancing from all persons outside their residence except for family/household members. Definitions of essential businesses and locked businesses is attached hereto. c) Religious and worship services of more than ten people may only be provided by video, radio or teleconference. Religious institutions must limit numbers of individuals to ten people or less when preparing for or conducting worship services, video, or teleconference services. d) Funeral services shall be no larger than immediate family or not more than ten persons.