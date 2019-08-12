Hopkins County Bookings

A Dekalb man was arrested in Texarkana, Arkansas on two first degree felony warrants issued by Hopkins County authorities. Forty-four-year-old Randay Toliver is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Sexual Assault of a Child. He was transported by a Hopkins County deputy back to the Hopkins County Justice Center, where bond was set at a total of $300,000.

Two people from Oklahoma traveling through Hopkins County were stopped for a traffic violation, and subsequently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia. While being booked, jailers found a baggie of methamphetamine in the pocket of 31-year-old Mary Elizabeth McDonald was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. She has since bonded out of jail.