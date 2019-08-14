Morrell banner
Hopkins County Bookings

7 mins ago

 

Michael James Angel was arrested on a Rockwall County warrant for Credit or Debit Card Abuse.  He was also charged with Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identification information.  His bonds total $15,000. ( mugshot not available)

Forty-three-year-old Lekendrick Jeron Garwile, Sr was booked into the Hopkisn County Jail on a Rockwall County felony warrant .  He was charged with Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury. ( mugshot not available)

Twenty -five-year old Jamaine Markuis Crowell was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a warrants for felony theft and Evading Arrest of Detention with a Vehicle.  NO bond amount was available. ( mugshot not available)

Cody Gene Pyron was arrested in Hopkins County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  Additional details were not available. No bond has been set and further information was not available. ( mugshot not available)

Musick

A 33-year-old Troup woman was arrested in Cherokee County on a Hopkins County warrant for violation of the probation she was on for felony DWI. Jamie Lynn Musick was transported from Jacksonville back to the Hopkins County Justice Center.

 

