Thirty-five-year-old Jacqueline Deann Blalock was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of her Probation for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance. The charge is a 2nd Degree Felony. NO bond has been set.

Forty-four-year-old Odell Fonta Kimmons was arrested on a Mississippi warrant for Kidnapping. No bond was set and he is being held for Mississippi authorities.