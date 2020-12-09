Hopkins County Bookings

Sulphur Springs police arrested a 21 year-old local man early Wednesday morning after a disturbance on Connally Street. The suspect, identified as Laramie Massey fled and the officer gave chase. The officer tackled Massey, and Massey allegedly struck the officer in the face with his elbow. Massey was arrested for Evading Arrest, Assault of a Public Servant and a misdemeanor. Massey was released from jail after posting bond.

Twenty-nine-year-old Victoria Grace Brawley was arrested in Hopkins County on two outstanding felony warrants. She’s charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. NO bond amount was set, and no other details were available.

Eighteen-year-old Zay Dunkail Basham and 17-year-old Anthony Martin Dean Goff were arrested in Hopkins County for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. Bond for each suspect was set at $35,000. (mugshots not available)